CHINA SPRING, Texas (FOX 44) – Crews are responding to a large brush fire in China Spring. Firefighters have named this the Quail Fire.

The fire has led to an evacuation of homes in the 100 to 400 blocks of Quail Haven Road near Culpepper Road, on the northwest side of town.

The Waco Fire Department posted on social media Thursday afternoon that its crews are responding – along with multiple McLennan and Bosque County agencies, in addition to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

#ONSCENE Currently in China spring as multiple crews are responding to a large brush fire. The fire has led to an evacuation of homes within the 14700 block of Wortham Bend Road, on the northwest side of town. @KWKTFOX44 pic.twitter.com/sGDQkrtZ2F — Jessica Rivera (@Jriv_tv) April 7, 2022

According to firefighters at the scene, they have stopped the forward progress of the flames, which got close to an 1/8th of a mile from some houses.

FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.