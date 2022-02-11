CHINA SPRING, Texas – A China Spring family has been displaced from their home after a structure fire.

The China Spring Volunteer Fire Department received a page Wednesday night for a glow and smoke at a local residence. While crews made their way to the scene, they were informed it was a fully involved structure fire.





(Courtesy: China Spring Volunteer Fire Department)

China Spring VFD responded with five units and nine personnel. Mutual aid was requested – with the Speegleville Volunteer Fire Department, West Shore Volunteer Fire Department, Valley Mills Volunteer Fire Department and Heart of Texas Fire Corps responding with heavy equipment. The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and AMR Waco also were also on scene.

The fire was soon reported under control, and the scene was cleared after 1:00 a.m. Thursday.

The family living in the home has been displaced by this fire. Oak Grove Baptist Church in China Spring has set up a fundraiser to help the family. If you would like to make a donation, you can go here.

Sources: China Spring Volunteer Fire Department, Oak Grove Baptist Church