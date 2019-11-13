China Spring locker room fight caught on video

CHINA SPRING, Texas – The China Spring Independent School District superintendent is promising changes after a video of an altercation in a high school locker room surfaced online.

The video shows one teenage football player pushing another against some lockers and threatening him.

Superintendent Marc Faulker sent a letter to parents on Tuesday, calling this teen’s actions 100 percent inappropriate and unacceptable.

Faulker also promised coaches will be talking to all student athletes about what happened in the video, and they will be monitoring locker room activities closer during changing periods.

