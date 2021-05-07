China Spring man arrested in Colorado homicide case

A fifty five-year-old China Spring man has been arrested in connection with a homicide case in western Colorado.

McLennan County patrol deputies and members of a special fugitive unit arrested Henry Wallace Fischer IV Thursday after being contact by authorities from Mesa County, Colorado who were working the case.

Fischer remained in the McLennan County Jail Friday afternoon with Colorado authorities beginning procedures to have him extradited to face the charges.

An affidavit filed with Mesa County District Court in support of the arrest warrants for Fischer indicated the charges were in connection with a traffic crash that occurred August 18, 2020 near 19 Road and K Road in Fruita, Colorado in Mesa County.

The affidavit stated that Fischer was the driver of a GMC pickup that was involved in a collision with a motorcycle that left the operator of the motorcycle dead.

The affidavit indicated that an investigation showed that the pickup had not stopped at a stop sign at the intersection and that the motorcycle had the right of way, with the motorcycle hitting the driver’s side of the pickup.

The affidavit stated that the Electronic Data Recorder in the pickup indicated the driver had not stopped prior to the collision.

The affidavit also stated that Fischer’s 15-year-old daughter was in the pickup and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The affidavit called for charges of vehicular homicide -D.U.I, vehicular homicide-reckless, criminally negligent homicide, DUI and other misdemeanor charges.