China Spring Parents hold Parade for Seniors Missing out on Graduation

China Spring, Tx- Parents in China Spring banded together to put on a parade to honor their Seniors, who are missing their graduation ceremony due to Coronavirus.

Over fifty Parents drove from China Spring High school with decorated cars and signs congratulating the Class of 2020 , who are not getting to walk the stage due to COVID19. Jennifer Vera, who organized the parade, says that she wants to give her son a memory in a time when so many milestones have been taken from him in this pandemic.

Graduation for China Spring was slated originally supposed to be on May 28th. No plans are currently in place for a replacement ceremony.