Chris Grider Motion to Reopen Hearing Denied

Chris Grider’s motion to reopen the detention hearing against him has been denied by a federal court.

Grider’s argument in the motion was that the video evidence involved in the case does not clearly show that he forcibly kicked in the door to the Speaker’s Lobby during the January 6th riot at the Capitol. While Grider did acknowledge that the video does show him trying to enter the Speaker’s Lobby, he disputed the government’s claims that the video shows him forcefully entering the lobby .

Grider has been in custody awaiting trial since he was arrested on January 21st and indicted on the 26th, on charges of willfully injuring or commuting any depredation against any property of the United States, entering a restricted building without lawful entry.

According to the Court, Grider failed to present any new information that would prove that his release ” would reasonably assure the safety of the community”.