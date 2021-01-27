Chris Grider to stay in federal custody

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas – A federal judge in Austin refused to let a Bruceville-Eddy man out of federal custody while he awaits trial for allegedly taking part in the U.S. Capitol riots.

Chris Grider’s attorney told FOX44 News he gave the judge 25 letters from family and friends who describe Grider as a caring and giving man who did not go to Washington, D.C. to take part in an insurrection.

The judge refused his motion to release Grider, and ordered him to be transferred to D.C. to await trial. There is no word yet on when this will happen.

