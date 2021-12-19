Several churches are holding special services on Friday, Christmas Eve. The first that we’ve found so far is at the First Baptist Church of Temple. It is at 3 p.m, followed by candlelight services at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Here is a list of all the services we have been able to find so far:

If you would like your church’s services to be added to the list, email us at news@kwkt.com