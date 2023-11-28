CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – It’s time for Central Texas to ring in the Christmas season with a plethora of special events!

The Christmas cheer is very much alive, and here are some select events to check out for the holiday season.

Belton:

It’s time once again for Christmas on the Chisholm Trail in Belton!

This year’s event will feature a synthetic ice skating rink for the first time ever! Complimentary ice skating will be available this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The event begins at 6 p.m. Friday, with a screening of the movie Home Alone at the courthouse square on Central Avenue in downtown Belton. After the movie, a tree lighting will take place.

The ice skating rink will be set up in the parking lot near Cochran Blair & Potts, and will operate during the following hours:

Friday, Dec. 1 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3 noon-6 p.m. (Courtesy: City of Belton)



The City says the event will continue from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday – with more than 100 vendors, holiday music, a kids’ zone, Santa Claus, food trucks and special deals from Belton’s year-round businesses in the area. Saturday’s Christmas parade begins at 6 p.m., and will travel down Penelope Street – from the Nolan Creek Bridge to 2nd Avenue.

Clifton:

Clifton’s lighted Christmas Parade will be taking place this Friday at 6:30 p.m.!

Police say this has become a very large parade in the last few years. Lineup starts at 6 p.m.

The Parade route will begin next to the Blossom Shoppe, located at the corner of N. Avenue D and W. 3rd Street. The Parade will end next to City Hall, at the corner of W. 3rd Street and N. Avenue E. A map of the parade route is below.

(Courtesy: Clifton Police Department)

Fort Cavazos:

III Armored Corps and Fort Cavazos are hosting a Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony to celebrate the holiday season!

This event will take place at 5 p.m. Friday at III Armored Corps Headquarters, located at 761st Tank Battalion Avenue. Lt. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, III Armored Corps and Fort Cavazos commanding general, will preside over the ceremony.

Guests are invited to sing along to traditional holiday songs! Music will be provided by the 1st Cavalry Division Band, while caroling will be led by the Meadows Elementary Choir.

After the tree lighting, families will have the opportunity to have their photo taken with Santa Claus in the East Atrium! Food and beverages will be donated by local businesses, and will be served in the West Atrium.

Harker Heights:

The City of Harker Heights is inviting you to the tenth annual Christmas Tree Lighting at City Hall!

This event will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday at 305 Miller’s Crossing. It marks the official start of the holiday season in the community.

Citizens can enjoy an ornament-decorating station and light snacks while listening to holiday

music. Music will be provided by the Harker Heights High School Choir.

Mayor Michael Blomquist is tasked with pushing the lever to light the 18-foot Christmas tree with more than 5,000 LED lights. Parks and Recreation staff constructed and decorated the tree.

For more information about this event, you can contact Adam Trujillo at 254-953-5466 or visit

www.harkerheights.gov/parksandrec.

Killeen:

The City of Killeen is preparing to usher in the holiday season, and it all starts with the Christmas Tree Lighting downtown!

City staff has worked hard to set up the stunning Christmas tree located at 200 East Avenue D. The Ceremony will take place from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday. The City says the tree lighting is part of its holiday tradition and hopes you can join in on the fun!

The Ceremony is one of a handful of events for the City of Killeen’s Holiday Under the Stars. Here are some more upcoming events:

Sat, Dec. 2: Jingle Bell Dash 5K at the Andy K. Wells Hike & Bike Trail at 8 a.m.

Sat, Dec. 9: 60th Annual Christmas Parade at 6 p.m.

Sat, Dec. 9: Festival of Holidays from 4 to 8 p.m.

For more information about these events, you can visit www.killeentexas.gov/downtownevents.

Temple:

Hold on to your sleigh bells, because the City of Temple is busy preparing for the 77th annual Christmas Parade!

The City says this year’s Parade is rolling in with an “Old-Fashioned Christmas” twist. Attendees can expect more tinsel than in their grandma’s living room and more laughs than they can shake a mistletoe at!

The Parade will take place on Monday, December 4! Mayor Tim Davis will be lighting the Christmas tree at 2 N. Main Street at 6:15 p.m. The Parade will start at 6:30 p.m. Santa Claus is set to arrive down W. Adams Avenue at 7:20 p.m.!

For more information, you can visit templeparks.com/parade.

Waco:

Waco’s annual Christmas tradition returns this Friday!

Waco Wonderland is a three-day celebration of holiday fun and cheer at Heritage Square, located at 311 Austin Avenue. This year’s festivities start on Friday, Dec. 1, and will last through Sunday, December 3.

The Waco community is invited to come celebrate with fireworks, a tree lighting, entertainment, food, vendors – and we can’t forget about Santa Claus!

In addition, the Waco Wonderland Downtown Parade begins at 10 a.m. this Saturday! The parade will travel down Austin Avenue, from 11th Street to 3rd Street. This year’s parade is presented by the Family of Faith Worship Center.

For more information, you can visit WacoWonderland.com!