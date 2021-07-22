‘Christmas in July’ seeks to raise money for underprivileged kids

WACO, Texas – Christmas is coming early to Waco this year.

This saturday, the Waco Goodfellas non-profit will be hosting its Christmas in July fundraiser to raise money for underprivileged kids in the area.

There will be live music, food, auctions, and raffles – and tables are available for purchase, from $1,000 to $2,500, depending on sponsorship.

The fundraiser begins at 6:00 p.m. at the BASE at the Extraco Events Center. For more information on sponsoring the event, you can call 254-405-5576.

Source: Waco Goodfellas