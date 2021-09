Members of the Venezuelan Bolivarian Intelligence Service arrive to the Junquito highway during an operation to capture Oscar Perez, according to officials, in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. Venezuelan special forces exchanged gunfire Monday with the rebellious police officer who has been on the run since leading a high-profile attack in Caracas last year, […]

Christmas is coming a little early to Waco. Lighting by GGA went to work this week setting up Christmas lights at Cameron Park Zoo.

By the time they are done with the bulk of the decorating, they expect to have strung close to 300,000 lights.

Two teams of three are at the zoo, making sure everything looks great. The planning for the display started months ago. The workers will complete the display in November.

FOX44’s BrenShavia Jordan shows us the work in progress.