Christmas movie to start shooting in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas – There’s a little bit of Hollywood making its way to Central Texas.

Rekindling Christmas is a Christmas move currently in production in Bryan. The movie is based off of the novel of the same name. It is about a former NFL player who returns to his hometown, where he rekindles an old flame just in time for the holidays.

The film’s star and producer, Ashley Atwood, was raised in Bryan. She told the film’s director, James Ganiere, about her hometown while they were scouting locations.

James says Bryan appealed to him for a shooting location because of the small-town feel.

“It’s really, really hard to find that quintessential hometown, you know? Usually you can find one to two elements when you’re scouting. Very rarely you find all the elements,” says Ganiere. “And there is the other thing, and that is who actually lives there, right? Are they thrilled to have you come? And Bryan just has everything..”

The film is expected to shoot in Bryan, with some footage being shot Friday night. Scripted scenes will begin shooting on Sunday.