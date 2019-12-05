FOX 44 News: 5:30pm

Christmas on 5th has arrived at Baylor!

WACO, Texas – Join in on the Christmas spirit with the Baylor Bears as we enter the holidays on Thursday night!

Christmas on 5th is going on right now on the university’s campus!

Tthe annual event has dozens of activities and performances lined up through out the night, including a live nativity scene, a petting zoo and a fake snowball fight zone. There will even be food trucks on site!

Kappa Omega Tau will be lighting the Christmas tree in the Burleson Quad at 8:15 p.m.

For more information on the activities, you can go here.

Source: Baylor University

