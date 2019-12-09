Christmas sweater lands Walmart on the Naughty list

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Walmart is apologizing for selling sweaters that appear to show Santa Claus preparing to partake in some illegal drugs.

The sweater says, ‘Let It Snow’ and includes three white lines.

Part of the description said, “The best snow comes straight from South America.” It continues, “Santa really likes to savor the moment when he gets his hands on some quality grade-A, Colombian snow.”

Walmart said the sweater was sold online in Canada by a third-party vendor and has been removed.

The company said the sweaters do not represent Walmart’s values.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Upcoming Events