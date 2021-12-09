FORT HOOD, Texas – Trees for Troops has donated hundreds of trees to be given away to Fort Hood soldiers in grades E-1 to E-4.

This event starts this Friday at 8:00 a.m. at the Fort Hood Stadium. Pickup times for E-5 and above, as well as all DoD cardholders, are at 10:00 a.m. until trees are gone.

Everyone must show a valid military identification card at the time of pickup. Attendees should come prepared to load their own trees, and should bring tie-down ropes or string.

Trees for Troops is a program of the Christmas Spirit Foundation, and provides free, farm-grown Christmas trees to members in all branches of the U.S. military and their families. This is done through donations, sponsorship, grants and the work of many volunteers.

For more information, you can visit www.treesfortroops.org.

Source: Fort Hood Press Center