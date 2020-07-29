Church vandalism under investigation in Gatesville

The Gatesville Police Department says two cases of vandalism may be racially motivated.

Officers say someone spray-painted the front of the Mount Calvary Church of God on 12th Street either late Tuesday or early Wednesday morning.

The mixture of anarchist and satanic symbols were found on the church’s main building, according to a picture provided by the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers believe the same person or persons responsible for that act, also threw a rock through a window at the Sweet Home Baptist church across the street.

