Citizens on High Alert after an uptick in burglaries

SALADO, Texas – A city-wide conversation about safety and security takes place in Salado after an uptick of car burglaries in recent weeks.

This comes after a man woke up in the early morning hours to find a masked man armed with an AR-15 rifle just outside of his door. The armed suspect is still on the loose.

But in his tracks, he leaves behind a serious conversation in Salado.

The Salado Public Library packed with dozens of citizens concerned that their tight knit, quiet community was buzzing with multiple reports of burglary.

Chris Zuber saw the latest attempt in his own backyard and says it’s something that still has him a shaken up.

“It’s pretty crazy with someone being at your door and stuff you hear about in the new, then you hear that they have an AR-15. That kind of brings it home a little bit,” says Zuber.

Neighbors in the Mill Creek subdivision like Zuber are on high alert, saying the news of the criminal activity is out of the ordinary for them.

“This is just a shame. We think of Salado being a small village of a few thousand, and all of a sudden we’ve got big city problems with crime. It breaks our heart,” one resident says.

Salado Police Chief Pat Boone answered questions tonight hoping to ease the concerns of citizens also revealing a noteworthy common thread among all of the crimes. He explained that they were often made possible by a lack of vigilance, and use of the basic form of security which is locks.

“We’re a quiet, nice retirement community. And people get a little complacent and a little sense of comfort and leaving vehicles unsecure makes it that much easier for the individual to take something from them,” says Boone.

He says the majority of the recent car burglaries could’ve been avoided completely.

One Salado man shared with FOX44 a hard and expensive lesson learned for one Salado resident last year.

“I came out the next morning, and it was gone. It took me a little while to realize it was gone because I thought maybe it was in the garage. But anyway, it was stolen and they found it about a week later in Belton. They never did find out who took it. It was totaled,” says Bob Blake.

Though he doesn’t condone the criminal activity, he says folks shouldn’t make it easy. Now he takes extra precaution leaving what he’s worked hard for inaccessible, secured, and protected.