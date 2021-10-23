City crews work overnight flushing water system in Killeen

KILLEEN, TX- The City of Killeen started to see chlorine conversion occurring in its water system take points early this morning.

Following the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District’s (WCID), the implementation of the temporary disinfectant conversion to free chlorine is being used to maintain the system and water quality.

WCID provides wholesale water service to the cities of Belton, Copperas Cove, Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville and the Fort Hood Military Reservation.

WCID is working with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) on the water treatment process from chloramines (chlorine + ammonia) to free chlorine and that conversion will continue through November 21,2021. During this time, customers in all areas may experience taste and odor changes associated with temporary disinfectant conversion.

Killeen’s Water & Sewer staff have been out working and flushing the system throughout the night and will continue to do so until chlorine levels are stable.

The City of Killeen issued a city-wide boil water (BWN) notice on October 19th after daily and quarterly testing found chlorine residuals below TCEQ guidelines in samples taken from six of nine sites.

As water is pulled through the system during this process, the free chlorine levels will be tested to track its progress and let the water crews know when the sampling to lift the BWN can begin. Once these samples are sent to the lab, the 24-hour testing begins. Per State law, the BWN notice cannot be lifted until the lab finds the samples acceptable.

The City will continue flushing and testing throughout the weekend, and with the TCEQ’s guidance, is hopeful to provide a better timeline on Monday.

As a reminder, the City of Killeen is offering bottled water for those who do not have the ability to boil their own water. Please contact us at (254) 501-6315 for assistance.

The Killeen Fire Department has delivered nearly 30 cases of water to residents and the City has also delivered a Water Buffalo with 200 gallons of potable water to the Killeen Animal Shelter for pets.

For general federal guidelines on how citizens should handle boil water advisories, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s site:https://www.cdc.gov/healthywater/emergency/drinking/drinking-water-advisories/boil-water-advisory.html