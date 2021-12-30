BELLMEAD, Texas – The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States (GFOA) has awarded the “Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting” to City of Bellmead.

This is the second year in a row that the City has received the Award.

In order to get this certificate, the CFO or Budget Manager in the Organization must present a Financial Report meeting over 500 requirements to be judged by an impartial Panel designated by the GFOA.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

Source: City of Bellmead