City of Belton initiates Stage 1 drought conditions

BELTON, Texas – Due to high water usage, the City of Belton is initiating Stage 1 drought conditions.

One of the triggers for Stage 1, or drought watch, is when treated water in the elevated storage tanks does not refill to 80 percent capacity overnight. Although the city is able to fully fill the tanks overnight, significant irrigation usage causes the level in the tanks to drop – resulting in low water pressure throughout the city.

The goal of Stage 1 is to reduce water usage through voluntary water conversation. Water customers can help by reducing water usage for non-essential purposes – such as filling swimming pools or washing cars.

It is also requested for water customers to discontinue or limit irrigation of landscaped areas to Sundays and Thursdays for those with a street address ending in an even number (0, 2, 4, 5, or 8), and Saturday and Wednesdays for those with a street address ending in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7, or 9). Also, on designated watering days, please only irrigate between the hours of midnight and 10 a.m. or 8 p.m. to midnight.

For additional information about Drought Stages and water restrictions, you can visit the city’s website.

The City of Belton continuously monitors the water supply. The city will produce a similar notification when changes are made or additional action is required.

Source: City of Belton