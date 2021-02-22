City of Belton keeps water conservation in place, resumes trash pickup

The City of Belton reports getting some services going again and the water situation improving, however, the stage 5 water conservation rules remain in effect for at least another day.

Water (Stage 5 Drought Conditions)

• Water conservation efforts over the past 24 hours made a significant difference and water

pressure is up throughout the City.

• Stage 5 Conditions will remain in place for at least the next 24 hours to verify that the

water system is stable.

• Potable water is currently available at three places in Belton. Please bring your own

container. Must be a Belton water customer (confirmed with a driver’s license or city utility

bill).

o Public Works yard, 1502 Holland Rd. (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

o Fire Station No. 2, 420 Sparta Rd. (24 hours, self service)

o Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St. (24 hours, self service)

• If you have no water, it is likely because a leak was detected on your property. Please make

repairs before requesting to have the water turned back on.

• City of Belton crews continue to assist residents to turn on and off water. If you have water

related questions, please call 254-933-5823.

• We want to express appreciation to residents, commercial water customers and other large

volume water customers for their assistance during this time.

• Permit fees for emergency repairs are waived through March 5.

• Please do not operate sprinkler systems until we return to normal water conditions. Many

leaks have occurred at the sprinkler backflow device. Residents are advised to inspect

sprinkler systems, or have them serviced by a professional, before turning them on.

Trash Service

• Trash and recycling services are on normal schedule this week.

• Curbside bulk collection is Wednesday for customers with Friday trash collection.

• This week only, Thursday and Friday customers may place extra items outside the trash

bin for collection. This exception is because these customers have not been serviced for

two weeks due to weather conditions.

• Beginning Wednesday, residents with excess trash from last week may dispose of it at the

Public Works yard, 1502 Holland Rd., 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Must be Belton water customer

(confirmed with a driver’s license or city utility bill)