City of Belton receives online arguments on COVID-19 vaccinations

BELTON, Texas – The City of Belton is seeing a little backlash after a series of Facebook posts on the COVID-19 vaccine.

During a meeting on Tuesday, Mayor Wayne Carpenter discussed the recent rise of cases in Belton and Bell County and the relatively low vaccination rate in the same area.

“We have a high incidence of people being hospitalized at Scott and White, and it’s very stressful for Scott and White, and for the community. So please let me encourage you and anyone you know – please consider getting vaccinated as soon as possible,” Carpenter says.

The City of Belton mentioned the mayor’s comments on Facebook. Several people condemned the comments – saying the vaccines are not approved and have killed thousands of people.

While the FDA says the vaccines have not received final approval, they were rigorously tested on thousands of people before being granted emergency use authorization.

As for deaths, the CDC says over 6,000 people have died after being vaccinated – but research has not shown any connection to the vaccination.

We asked Carpenter for a response to the Facebook comments. In a statement, he said the combination of rising COVID cases and low vaccinations is putting citizens at risk, and straining both local hospital capacity and health care workers.

He says he will personally continue to urge Beltonians to get vaccinated and to wear masks in close quarters.