City of Bruceville-Eddy raising awareness of boil water notice

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas – The City of Bruceville-Eddy Water Department is raising awareness of a boil water notice in the Falls County, Bruceville and Eddy areas.

The notice has been put into place until further notification. Due to conditions which have occurred after a leak on 4th Street and Anna Hobbs Lane, the Texas Commision on Environmental Quality has required the system to notify all customers in the area above to boil their water prior to consumption.

The water should be brought to a rolling boil, and then boiled for two minutes. Residents can also purchase bottled water or get water from another suitable source. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, water officials will make a notification.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact the Bruceville-Eddy Water Department at 254-859-5700 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., or the on-call number after hours at 254-640-0721.

Source: City of Bruceville-Eddy