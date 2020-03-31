City of Copperas Cove issues update on use of facilities

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – For the protection of employees, residents, and customers, all City of Copperas Cove offices will remain open for telephone, email, and online services only.

Offices will be closed to the public effective immediately, with exception of the Police Department lobby, which will remain open for necessary assistance. Limited exceptions for on-site appointments may also be granted by contacting the specific department ahead of time.

Contact information for all services are available on the city’s website here.

General questions or concerns may be directed to Public Information Officer Kevin Keller at kkeller@copperascovetx.gov or (254) 547-4221 ext. 6243.

Source: City of Copperas Cove