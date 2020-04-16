City of Copperas Cove modifies hours for COVID-19 Hotline

Closings
COPPERAS COVE, Texas – The City of Copperas Cove’s COVID-19 Hotline hours have been modified due to decreased call volume.

Normal operating hours, beginning Friday, will be Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. As a reminder, the COVID-19 Hotline number is (254) 542-8920.

The hotline may be utilized as another resource by citizens who are seeking further information and wish to speak with a city staff member.

In addition to the hotline, citizens may keep up to date and find current city information 24-
hours per day by logging into the Official City of Copperas Cove Facebook page HERE or logging into the City of Copperas Cove website HERE. Both resources are updated regularly as the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve.

Source: City of Copperas Cove

