City of Copperas Cove raising awareness of PW Labs mailer

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – The City of Copperas Cove has recently been contacted by several residents inquiring about a mailer received from PW Labs.

The address is PW Labs, 1320 Arrow Point Dr STE 501, Cedar Park, TX 78613-9921. The mailer says they will be conducting water tests for the residents of the community, and requests the residents to provide a completed form and water sample.

According to the City of Copperas Cove, these mailers are being distributed by a third-party business and are not associated with the city in any manner.

The city states it has not contracted with, nor is working with, this particular business. A specific line on the mailer does state, “not affiliated with city water or county health departments.”

While some companies recommend drinking water needs to be tested by an outside source in order to sell unnecessary and expensive filtration systems, the city’s drinking water quality meets or exceeds all state and federal standards and regulations.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Texas Commission on Environment Quality (TCEQ) set regulatory limits for the amounts of certain contaminants in water provided by public water systems, and City of Copperas Cove water is tested regularly to ensure those standards are met.

Questions or concerns may be directed to Public Information Officer Kevin Keller at kkeller@copperascovetx.gov or (254) 547-4221 ext. 6243.

Source: City of Copperas Cove