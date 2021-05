GROESBECK, Texas – The City of Groesbeck is celebrating it’s 150th anniversary with a Heritage Festival!

The fun kicks off with a carnival on Thursday night. Events go on through the weekend, as the history of the city is celebrated.

19 new planters were also constructed from “Groesbeck Reds” – bricks manufactured in the early 1900’s – to commemorate Groesbeck’s 150th anniversary and Heritage Festival.