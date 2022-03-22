HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – City of Harker Heights is in stage one of drought response. The city issued a conservation request for the area.

City of Harker Heights put a voluntary outdoor watering schedule.

Outdoor watering limited to once every five days on any day of the customer`s choice. Outdoor water use is discouraged between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. except with hand-held hoses.

“Any conservation that we do in our homes will help us keep our lake levels at a at a point where we can use our facilities,” says Joshua Brown, Lake Belton’s manager.

City of Harker Heights receives all of its treated drinking water from Lake Belton. Joshua Brown, Lake Belton’s manager shares how this conservation request can help them out.

“There are there is a chance that we continue to draw down the lake level, and we’re unable to use boat ramps and campsites to get further out of water,” says Brown.

Experts believe if we don’t cut back now, it might get bad in the hot summer months.

“The last time in in this drought watch in conservation is to help to extend the supply we have to help us through this what looks like it’s going to be a rough summer coming up,” says Ricky Garrett, with Bell County WCD1.

Rickey Garrett with Bell county WCD1 says this years conditions are concerning as we didn’t receive a lot of rain earlier in the year, and now with the wild fires, it’s more important to start conserving earlier.

“The lakes were at full conservation level, and they’re close to each lake is close to four feet below, below conservation at this time,” says Garret.

During this time both Brown and Garrett ask the community to be considerate and use only what they need.