HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – The City of Harker Heights is in the midst of conducting a survey of its residents.

This will be done to gather feedback about City services and community topics, and will also give city officials and staff data to assist in decision-making and input on ways to best serve the community.

The survey will be administered in two phases. The first phase begins February 14, and will be sent randomly to citizens. The randomly-selected citizens will have until April 1 to complete the survey. The second phase of the survey will be open to all residents once the first phase is complete. The survey can be completed through written form, or it can be completed online. Texas State University will be facilitating the 2022 Citizen Survey.

The City would like to remind the selected citizens of the importance of completing the survey – as only 2,000 households will be randomly selected to participate. Participating households should receive a notification postcard within the next few weeks. The survey will take approximately 20 minutes to complete – and will measure a wide range of community topics along with issues related to community characteristics, quality of life, and services provided by the City.

The benefits of the survey are:

· The City gains access to benchmarking data to allow Harker Heights to be compared with other communities.

· The results of the survey will be included in a final report to help prioritize services and focus attention on any areas needing to be addressed in more detail.

· Survey data will be used as an internal management tool to monitor and improve operational processes and systems.

· All responses and the collection of data is completely confidential.

· The survey data assists elected officials and department heads with prioritizing services, and will guide future budget decision-making reflective of the desires of the community.

The City values citizen input, and the survey is an opportunity for citizens to communicate opinions and satisfaction levels. The results will be presented at a future City Council workshop, and will be available on the City’s website.

If you have any questions about the survey, you can contact Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark at (254) 953-5600, or by email at jbark@hakerheights.gov.

Source: City of Harker Heights