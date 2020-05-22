City of Harker Heights offering online Memorial Day Remembrance

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – Due to an abundant caution caused by COVID-19, the City of Harker Heights is offering an online Memorial Day Remembrance program instead of an in-person ceremony.

Each year, the City and the Harker Heights Veterans Council host a Memorial and Veterans Ceremony. The punlic can join in the remembrance for those who gave their lives in defending our nation.

During Memorial Day weekend, the Veterans & Purple Heart monuments by City Hall, located at 305 Miller’s Crossing, will have flags on display. In the evening, the monuments will have color lights projected towards them. A wreath will be displayed next to the Veterans Monument on Monday.

As part of the City’s Memorial Day Remembrance, residents are invited to send a photo of their loved ones to be posted on a tribute page for fallen service members during their military service. If interested, you can submit a single photo, rank and full name, and service date to nbroemer@harkerheights.gov. A link to the displayed photos and information will be on the Harker Heights Memorial Day Remembrance website at www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/memorialday.

On the City’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/harkerheightstx, residents can watch an online Memorial Day Remembrance program starting at 10:00 am Monday, May 25. Later that day, residents can observe the National Moment of Remembrance at 3:00 pm by pausing wherever they are for a duration of one minute to remember those who have died in military service. Residents are also encouraged to show a U.S. flag at their homes during the Memorial Day weekend.

For more information, you can call 254-953-5465.

Source: City of Harker Heights