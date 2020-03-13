City of Killeen actively monitoring COVID-19

KILLEEN, Texas – The City of Killeen is actively monitoring the COVID-19 situation.

The city says it is engaged with federal, state, and local emergency agencies to evaluate risks, obtain resources and plan responses for the area. Staff is currently refining internal protocols for employee safety and to minimize risks at public facilities.

The Bell County Public Health District Friday morning identified the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in a resident of the City of Belton. Bell County Public Health has initiated self-isolation protocol and contact tracing for this case.

Residents are urged to remain calm and to be proactive in practicing the mitigation measures outlined below. Personal hygiene efforts remain among the most effective means for mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

Mitigation Measures:

• Stay home if you are sick

• Avoid contact with persons who are sick

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unclean hands

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and throw the tissue away

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with a

disinfectant

• Wash your hands with soap and water regularly and use hand sanitizers

with at least 60% of alcohol content when soap and water are not

available

Governor Abbott has reassured the State of Texas that public stockpiling supplies is not necessary. The Governor has worked closely with grocers and retailers to ensure shelves are replenished and that Texans have access to the goods and supplies they need.

Questions can be directed to the City of Killeen Communications department at 254-501-7755.

Source: City of Killeen