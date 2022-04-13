KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has announced grants available for existing nonprofit youth organizations, as well as programs addressing the needs of residents and responding to negative impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
A total of $300,000 has been allocated for the Youth Organization Assistance Program, and $150,000 for the Nonprofit Grant Program through the American Rescue Plan Act.
City of Killeen Youth Organization Assistance Program
- Assistance to enable organizations to continue to provide youth programs
- Limit of $10,000 can be requested
- Apply at KilleenTexas.gov/rescuefunding
City of Killeen Nonprofit Grant Program
- Assistance to address needs of residents and respond to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and stabilize and minimize additional adverse economic impacts
- Businesses can request up to $10,000
- Apply at KilleenTexas.gov/rescuefunding
Residents can begin applying now, and applications will remain open until May 12.