ARPA grants available for youth organizations and assistance for COVID recovery

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has announced grants available for existing nonprofit youth organizations, as well as programs addressing the needs of residents and responding to negative impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

A total of $300,000 has been allocated for the Youth Organization Assistance Program, and $150,000 for the Nonprofit Grant Program through the American Rescue Plan Act.

City of Killeen Youth Organization Assistance Program

Assistance to enable organizations to continue to provide youth programs

Limit of $10,000 can be requested

Apply at KilleenTexas.gov/rescuefunding

City of Killeen Nonprofit Grant Program

Assistance to address needs of residents and respond to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and stabilize and minimize additional adverse economic impacts

Businesses can request up to $10,000

Apply at KilleenTexas.gov/rescuefunding

Residents can begin applying now, and applications will remain open until May 12.