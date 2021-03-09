City of Killeen facilities to continue requiring masks

(file/MGN photo)

KILLEEN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order 34 removes the statewide mask requirement effective March 10th, and allows establishments to choose whether to require them.

The City of Killeen will continue to require the wearing of face masks by all City employees and all visitors to City facilities.

The Governor’s order also removes mandated occupancy restrictions – however, the City of Killeen will continue to limit occupancy at facilities based on the building configuration and the service provided.

A number of social distancing measures were put in place by the City over the last year, and will be continued to utilize them for the safety of employees and the public. The public is also encouraged to continue using web, email, and phone options when possible for obtaining services.

Source: City of Killeen

