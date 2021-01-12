City of Killeen hosts weekly City Council meeting

KILLEEN, Texas – The City of Killeen held their City Council meeting in person and virtually via Zoom for residents to watch.

Citizens wishing to speak in person were allowed to at the City Council meeting to see if board members approved the $90,000 award given to local veterinarians for services rendered to animals in the shelter.

“Last year, we have started providing low cost spay and neuter and vaccination services for the community at large, and we did almost a hundred animals for Killeen Animal Services, as well,” says Killeen resident George Grimace.

Local Killeen animal clinics have informed the board members that they did not receive the email with the information about the city bid.

“Out of those two people received them. Aztec put the bid in, and El Centro, who did put in a bid, that was disqualified. But they didn’t know about the disqualification until the appeals process has passed, so they could not appeal. Everyone else I personally talked to at all of the local Killeen animal clinics, no one received a notice,” says Killeen resident Linda Marsley.

In the unforeseen event of miscommunications, board members believe general tool of response created an issue. Now citizens would want to request to open the bid again.

“Texas Humane Heroes will respond onto any bid or request for proposal to provide low cost spay and neuter and vaccination services to the animals of Killeen animal services,” says Grimace.

Board members voted to approve the motion, and will circle back in a year on the bid.