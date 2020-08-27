City of Killeen hosting free COVID-19 testing

KILLEEN, Texas – The City of Killeen will host three free COVID-19 state mobile testing sites this week.

Tests will be administered from noon to 8:00 p.m. on each of the following dates:

  • Thursday, August 27, Killeen Civic & Conference Center, 3601 S. WS Young Drive (enter from Elms Road)
  • Friday, August 28, Leo Buckley Stadium, 500 N. 38th Street (enter from Atkinson Avenue)
  • Saturday, August 29, Shoemaker High School, 3302 Clear Creek Road (enter from Elms Road)

Appointments can be made in advance or on site here: https://texas.curativeinc.com

COVID-19 symptoms may include:

  • Fever and/or chills
  • Cough (dry or productive)
  • Fatigue
  • Body aches/muscle or joint pain
  • Shortness of breath
  • Sore throat
  • Headaches
  • Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
  • Nasal congestion
  • Loss of taste and/or smell

All visitors at the mobile testing site must wear a mask – including patients, passengers and personnel.

Mobile testing is a program of the State of Texas through the Texas Division of Emergency Management and Texas Department of State Health Services. The City of Killeen is providing local support to this effort.

Source: City of Killeen

