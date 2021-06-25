City of Killeen hosting Job Fair on June 30

KILLEEN, Texas – The City of Killeen will host a Job Fair this Wednesday.

The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center, located at 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. Dozens of full-time positions are available.

The City is seeking to fill vacancies in the Public Works Department. Available positions include Service Worker, Equipment Operator and Traffic Technician – with starting pay ranging from $11.97 to $15.28 per hour. Most jobs require only a high school diploma or GED, and no experience. The City is also in need of applicants with current Texas Commercial Driver’s Licenses.

The City will conduct on-site interviews, and no appointments are necessary. Position descriptions may be viewed online in advance or at the job fair.

The City of Killeen offers a comprehensive benefits package – including health, dental and life insurances and paid sick, vacation and holiday leave. Retirement benefits are offered through the Texas Municipal Retirement System at a 2:1 match.

Applications are accepted for all open positions online at any time. A full list of openings with qualifications and responsibilities is available at www.KilleenTexas.gov/Jobs.

Source: City of Killeen