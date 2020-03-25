City of Killeen informing public of service adjustments

KILLEEN, Texas – The City of Killeen has adjusted many of its services to protect employees and the public during the COVID-19 emergency. While continuing to provide essential services, the city is doing its part to stop the spread by limiting person-to-person contact.

Most all municipal offices are closed to the public. Most services can be obtained by phone, email or web. In situations where a member of the public must enter a city facility, protocols are in place to create barriers or space for social distancing to minimize physical contact.

The following is a current list of adjusted services:

Airports

Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport is open; however, passengers should consult airlines for flight information.

Skylark Field is open.

Animal Services

Killeen Animal Shelter is closed to the public, and adoption services have been suspended.

Animal control issues can be reported to 254-526-4455.

Building Permits

The lobby is open for service with social distancing standards in place.

Many forms and applications are available online at KilleenTexas.gov/Permit and can be submitted digitally.

Fire Department

Fire stations are closed to the public.

Emergency response continues.

Call 9-1-1 in case of emergency. Call 254-501-7660 for non-emergencies.

Libraries

Killeen Main Library and Copper Mountain Branch are closed.

Curbside services are no longer available.

Online resources are available at KilleenTexas.gov/Libraries.

Killeen Arts & Activities Center

Closed to the public. Call 254-501-6519 or 254-501-6578 for assistance.

Killeen Civic & Conference Center

Closed to the public. Call 254-501-3888 for assistance.

Municipal Court

Court cases scheduled March 16 through May 1 are canceled and will be rescheduled.

Appearances for citations can be made by the listed date by email to municipalcourt@killeentexas.gov or phone at 254-501-7850.

Social distancing precautions have been implemented for defendants who must appear.

Parks & Recreation

Lions Club Park Family Recreation Center is closed to the public.

Killeen Community Center is closed to the public.

Athletic leagues are suspended until further notice. Call 254-501-6390 for assistance.

Stonetree Golf Club is closed to the public.

City parks and trails remain open, but social distancing and health precautions should be used at all times.

Police Department

Access is limited to the main lobby and jail visitor area.

Emergency response continues.

Reports will be taken by phone at 254-501-8800.

Call 9-1-1 in case of emergency. Call 254-501-8800 for non-emergencies.

Solid Waste

Regular collection of trash containers and brush continues on schedule.

Excess household trash (no bulk items) may be dropped off at new locations free: Killeen Community Center, Killeen Special Events Center, Lions Club Park and Long Branch Park.

Curbside collection of bulk items and construction and demolition debris has been suspended.

Recycling operations, including drop off at facilities and trailers, have been suspended.

The Transfer Station remains open for normal business hours; residents may dispose of up to 300 pounds of bulk items and excess waste free once per month with a current City utility bill.

Utility Collections

All in-person services are rendered through the drive-through lanes.

A drive-through drop box is available 24 hours per day.

Payment methods, forms and contacts are available at KilleenTexas.gov/UtilityCollections.

After hours and weekend turn on requests must be received before 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The City of Killeen is taking action to protect the health and safety of our employees and citizens while maintaining services to the public to the extent possible. We recognize the impacts of these service changes and apologize for the inconveniences they cause. More information on obtaining City services including contact information is available at KilleenTexas.gov.

For current information related to COVID-19 and local impacts, please visit KilleenTexas.gov/COVID19.

Source: City of Killeen