City of Killeen is calling all dogs to ‘Barktoberfest’

KILLEEN, Texas – It’s time for Killeen residents to get their furry friends inside of their best Halloween costumes!

Barktoberfest is Killeen’s signature dog event, and is scheduled for Saturday, October 10th. This year’s event features a change of venue and new activities, but it remains free and open to the public.

The Pooch Pageant will be virtual, with submissions and online voting. Contestants can be entered in multiple categories – including best costume, twins, ugliest, smallest and hairiest dog. Winners will be announced on Saturday.

A virtual fun run/walk will be taking place at the Andy K. Wells Hike & Bike Trail. All participants will complete the same course, but can run or walk it at any time between October 3rd and 11th. Participants must compete as a team with a dog or dogs. If one doesn’t have a dog, dogs will be available to borrow from the Killeen Animal Shelter. Registration is free and should be completed for each four-legged racer in order to receive a race bag and door prize entries.

In-person Barktoberfest activities are scheduled October 10th from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Killeen Animal Shelter. Activities for people and pups include a photo booth, play areas and door prizes. The shelter will also be offering pets for adoption and accepting donations.

For more information on Barktoberfest, including event registration, you can visit KilleenTexas.gov/Parks.

