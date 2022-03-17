KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra is stepping down.

Executive Director of Communications Janell J. Lewis Ford tells FOX 44 News this comes “per the City Charter regulations” since he is running for a spot on the city council.

Segarra delivered his final State of the City address on Tuesday in City Council chambers – touting population growth, innovative use of COVID-19 funding, street projects and partnerships.

Segarra said an increasing number of people want to call Killeen home – and it takes relationships, partnerships and a team effort to ensure there’s always improvement.

He also thanked those in the Armed Services, first responders, public servants, healthcare workers, churches, nonprofit organizations and small businesses for the contributions they have made to the city.