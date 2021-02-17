City of Killeen offices remain closed due to inclement weather

KILLEEN, Texas – City of Killeen municipal offices will remain closed Thursday, February 18th, due to inclement weather. Emergency services continue to operate.

The City of Killeen has entered Stage 5 water restrictions due to high demand and limited supply. Water usage should be limited to essential purposes only to conserve capacity and speed recovery.

Road conditions will not allow safe collection of residential trash, so all collections have been cancelled for the week. Normal collections will resume Monday, February 22nd. Excess bagged trash may be placed curbside on residents’ regular collection day next week to be picked up without additional charge.

The City Council Workshops scheduled for Thursday, February 18th, will be rescheduled to Monday, February 22nd, beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Emergency warming stations are open at Skyline Baptist Church, 906 Trimmier Road, and Liberty Christian Center, 4107 Westcliff Road, for those seeking temporary relief from cold.

Source: City of Killeen