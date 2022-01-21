KILLEEN, Texas – The weather will be getting really cold this weekend, and the City of Killeen will be opening a warming center.

The City of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority to provide an increased services warming center for those in need on Friday, January 21 and Saturday, January 22.

Dinner will be served at the Moss Rose Center, located at 1103 E Avenue E, at 6:00 p.m. each night. The center will stay open overnight to provide shelter to those in need until 6:00 a.m. the next day.

If no one is utilizing the service by 11:30 p.m. each night, then the warming center will close.

The City of Killeen says warming centers are set up to offer temporary relief from the cold. While a meal will be provided, the center does not offer full sheltering services – as no beds or bedding material is provided.

This comes after a warming center was set up at the Rosa Hereford Community Center, located at 2201 E Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

Source: City of Killeen