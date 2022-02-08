KILLEEN, Texas – The City of Killeen has worked with partners to provide two free COVID-19 testing centers this week.

The sites are:

Family Aquatics Testing Kiosk (1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen): Tuesday, February 8 – Saturday, February 12 from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (cur.tv/Killeen for appointments)

Central Texas College (1901 S. Clear Creek Road (Killeen): Monday, February 7 – Sunday, February 13 from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (DocsHealthTesting.com for appointments)

The City’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is working with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Texas Central College and healthcare provider Curative to provide these services.

Both sites provide the PCR testing, and results will take between two to four days to return. The tests are self-collected, nasal and saliva tests. Appointments at both locations are encouraged.

For the Family Aquatics Testing Kiosk, residents can visit cur.tv/Killeen. Patients visiting Central Texas College can book appointments at DocsHealthTesting.com. Residents can also register by phone by texting “DOCstx” to “41411.” Please check with each company/site directly for any age limitations.

In addition to these tests, the federal government launched a site for free COVID-19 rapid tests which can be mailed to all U.S. residents. You can visit https://special.usps.com/testkits to order.

Residential households in the U.S. can order one set of four free at-home tests.

Here’s what you need to know:

• Limit of one order per residential address

• One order includes four, individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests

• Orders ship free and began shipping in January

Source: City of Killeen