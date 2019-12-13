City of Killeen preparing for 57th annual Christmas Parade

KILLEEN, Texas – The 57th annual Killeen Christmas Parade will make its merry way through historic downtown!

The public is invited to enjoy this free holiday tradition this Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Dozens of entries include floats, vehicles, and performers showcasing this year’s theme, “Santa’s Winter Camp.”

The parade route travels along Avenue D, beginning at College Street, then turns left on Gray Street, left on Sprott Avenue, and left on 2nd Street.

Food and craft vendors will be available before and during the parade. Spectators should arrive early to secure the best parking and viewing spots along the route.

