KILLEEN, Texas – The City of Killeen is making preparations for an arctic front expected to hit the area on Wednesday afternoon, dropping temperatures below freezing, and causing potentially dangerous conditions through Sunday.

City staff is closely watching the system, and will provide constant updates of any impact to city services at killeentexas.gov and social media outlets.

The city will open a warming center nightly beginning Wednesday. The center locations and hours are as follows:

Wednesday, Feb. 2, 8:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m., Rosa Hereford Community Center (2201 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard)

8:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m., Rosa Hereford Community Center (2201 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard) Thursday-Friday, Feb. 3-4 , 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m., Moss Rose Center (1103 E Ave. E), dinner will be served at 6:00 p.m.

, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m., Moss Rose Center (1103 E Ave. E), dinner will be served at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m., Rosa Hereford Community Center (2201 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard)

City warming centers are set up to offer temporary relief from the cold, and do not offer full sheltering services. If no one is utilizing the warming center by 11:30 p.m., then it will close at that time.

Thursday trash collection will be done Wednesday. Friday’s routes will likely not begin before 8:00 a.m. If weather does not permit the routes to be collected Friday, they will be pushed back to Saturday.

Road crews will be on standby through the weekend, with salt and sand trucks prepared to treat major roads. However, some bridges and overpasses likely will become impassable and be closed. Travelers are urged to use extreme caution and to maintain a safe distance between other cars.

All water pump stations have been winterized. Water storage tanks are filled to capacity to be able to temporarily provide water in case of a power outage.

Residents are reminded to winterize their pipes and fittings before the front comes through. City Water & Sewer staff will be standing by to respond to broken water lines. If the water line is on the landowner’s property, staff will turn the water off at the meter until the homeowner hires a plumber and the proper repairs are made. If the repair is on the city side, staff will make the necessary repairs.

The COVID Service Sites will not operate on Thursday or Friday.

Source: City of Killeen