KILLEEN, Texas – UPDATE: City of Killeen officials say there have been no reports of major issues as the first wave of the expected winter weather moved through the area over Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

City Transportation staff has had all five sand trucks on the roadways. The initial focus was on the fire stations, police station, AdventHealth and bridges. Trucks then applied sand to the major thoroughfares and known areas of concern – such as inclines and low-lying areas, as well as facilities like fire stations and libraries.

The W.S. Young bridge has been closed due to icing. The intersection at W.S. Young Drive and Rancier Avenue was in flash mode, but the City’s traffic technicians worked to correct the issue.

The City has Water and Sewer staff monitoring the water system in several locations in case there are any emergency shutoffs needed. Additional employees are also assisting with incoming phone calls and prepared to respond to any water main break, if necessary.

The city will open a warming center again on Thursday night. The center locations and hours are as follows:

Thursday-Friday, Feb. 3-4 , 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m., Moss Rose Center (1103 E Ave. E), dinner will be served at 6:00 p.m.

, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m., Moss Rose Center (1103 E Ave. E), dinner will be served at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m., Rosa Hereford Community Center (2201 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard)

Residents are urged to stay off the roads – but if travel is necessary, residents should extreme caution and maintain a safe distance between other cars.

Emergency personnel will remain on full staff. Residents are asked to use the Police non-emergency line when possible at (254) 501-8830, and use 9-1-1 in case of an emergency.

City staff is closely watching the system and will continue to provide updates of any impact to city services at killeentexas.gov (click on the Winter Weather banner) and social media outlets. As a reminder, all City of Killeen offices are closed on Thursday. A decision on Friday’s status has not yet been made.

Source: City of Killeen