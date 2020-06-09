City of Killeen receives federal COVID-19 grant

KILLEEN, Texas – Representative John Carter (TX-31) and Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra have announced a $230,937 federal grant for the City of Killeen.

This comes to support a range of needs in the wake of the coronavirus.

“I’m pleased to announce that the City of Killeen has earned a federal grant of over $230,000 to respond to the coronavirus,” Representative Carter said. “We know that many local entities have been forced to stretch each dollar as far as possible because of the additional expenses caused by this virus, so this funding will go a long way in helping cover those costs.”

“We are so grateful to Congressman Carter for bringing this federal relief to Killeen,” said Mayor Jose Segarra. “Receiving these funds while we are actively dealing with the virus will truly help us continue to protect and serve our citizens.”

The Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program allows localities to use funds for a wide range of activities to prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus. Funding can be used for overtime pay, equipment, supplies, hiring, training and additional needs.

Sources: Office of Congressman John Carter, City of Killeen