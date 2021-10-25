City of Killeen releases video update on latest WCID water system concerns

KILLEEN, Texas – City of Killeen Executive Director of Public Works Jeffery Reynolds has released a video update of the ongoing water situation.

“We’ve seen the residuals coming in from WCID at all of our tank locations where we take in the water,” Reynolds said. “The residuals are going up to a reasonable rate. We’re beginning to push that water out to the system. You’re going to see guys out flushing, our Public Works staff will be flushing hydrants and pulling samples. As soon as we can get this boil water notice lifted, after testing is done, we will do so, but we will only do that when we know that the water is safe.”

The City of Killeen says WCID is in the process of flushing two large water storage tanks on Water Street – and due to the amount of water to be running across the street, the City has closed Water Street, between 48th and 54th Streets.

The City Fire Department has delivered around 50 cases of water to those unable to boil water. All verified requests have been fulfilled.

WCID has said it’s chlorine conversion will last through November 21. The City of Killeen’s boil water notice is not on the same timeline, and is not anticipated to last this long.

The City says TCEQ will provide updates once tests are complete as a guide.

Source: City of Killeen