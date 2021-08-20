City of Killeen reports over 300 tests, 60 vaccines given on first day of drive-through COVID site

The City of Killeen reports there were 317 COVID-19 tests and 60 vaccines administered during the first day of operations at a drive-through COVID-19 at the Killeen Special Events Center.

Killeen Emergency Services partnered with the Texas Division of Emergency Services and the military to open a dual testing and vaccine drive-thru operation that will run at the center at 3301 South WS Young Drive each Thursday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. til 7:00 p.m. through August 28.

No appointments are needed, although a phone number and/or an email is required.

Participants can choose to take the COVID-19 test or a receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

On August 13, Bell County re-issued its disaster declaration, after terminating the original one that ended on June 1.

On August 19, the City of Killeen reinstated the Local State of Disaster Declaration that was originally issued in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and ended once the Bell County declaration ended.

City leaders say they want to highlight the fact that the coronavirus is still present and that those who are vaccinated are encouraged to still follow guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including wearing a mask, washing hands and social distancing.

The current threat level for Bell County residents is Level 1, which is severe, uncontrolled community transmission.

Residents were being asked to text their zip code to GETVAX (438829) for a list of nearby locations to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Each person responding will also be sent information about free childcare and how to get a ride to a vaccination location.

Residents may also call a set up hotline at 1-800-232-0233 for the same information.