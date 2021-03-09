City of Killeen seeking students for summer jobs

KILLEEN, Texas – The City of Killeen has opened dozens of summer jobs, and students ages 16 and older are encouraged to apply.

Each year, the City expands its staff to keep up with the demands of summer programs between May and August. The schedule for most summer hire positions coincides with the Killeen Independent School District school year calendar.

Through the summer hire program, students are able to gain valuable work experience and earn money while not in school. Positions include lifeguards, pool cashiers, grounds maintenance workers, and more. Pay ranges from $7.25 to $12.50 per hour.

A full list of summer hire positions, qualifications, and responsibilities is available at KilleenTexas.gov/Jobs. Applications will be accepted online through March 15th.

Source: City of Killeen