City of Killeen seeks community input for neighborhood parks

KILLEEN, Texas – The City of Killeen hosted an open house Monday to ask the community to give feedback on what they think the parks need in the future.

“It’s really important for us to know and see and experience what do you as a park user. See and feel, and what would you like to see and feel in your park,” says Executive Director of Recreation Services Joe Brown. “We set out information, data about ten parks not activated not very well connected. That are in need of attention within our community.”

A local resident I spoke to gave us feedback on what she thinks the parks need help with.

“What I want to see is some of these bike trails connect park-to-park, so we can actually utilize park-to-park and have a longer bike trail within the City of Killeen,” says resident Sandra Blanketship.

The City of Killeen is really trying to get the community’s opinion. They sent out survey links and wanted to hear what the community wants.

“We’re really just looking at, ‘Hey, you live next to this park. What would you like to see? What kind of park elements would you like to see in this park?,'” Brown says.

Blanketship was excited to be a part of the community and get her voice heard.

“The city is a playful city. We need to utilize these parks. And having an input on the parks closest to you would be beneficial to whatever neighborhood you’re in,” say Blanketship.